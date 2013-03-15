Boeing selects GE as engine partner on next 777 aircraft

March 15 Boeing on Friday named General Electric Co as its engine partner for the forthcoming 777X, a derivative of its successful wide-body 777 jet.

"This decision to work with GE going forward reflects the best match to the development program, schedule and airplane performance," said Bob Feldmann, vice president and general manager, 777X Development, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The 777X is expected to enter service by the end of the decade.