Boeing on track to meet 737 MAX production targets - spokesman

Aug 21 Boeing Co remains on track to meet
production targets it has set for its 737 MAX jetliner, a
spokesman for the plane maker said on Friday following a report
on industry concerns that slow output at key supplier GKN
could derail the timeline.
The Chicago-based aircraft maker expects to roll out the
first 737 MAX before the end of 2015, fly it in early 2016 and
deliver it to customers on time beginning in the third quarter
of 2017, Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said in a statement.
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported concern among
industry executives that the process could be slowed because of
problems at GKN producing the jetliner's engine thrust
reversers.
Boeing shares were down 2.7 percent on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)