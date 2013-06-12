Boeing 787 grounding raised questions on FAA process -congressman

NEW YORK, June 12 Rick Larsen, the U.S.
congressman who has Boeing Co's biggest factory in his
district, said at a hearing on the 787 Dreamliner on Wednesday
that the grounding of the jet raised "legitimate questions"
about whether the certification process of the Federal Aviation
Administration worked as well as it should have.
The FAA said it had improved methods used to test
lithium-ion batteries after two overheated batteries, including
one fire, caused regulators to ground the entire fleet of 50
jets in January. Peggy Gilligan, associate administrator for
aviation safety at the FAA, said the agency had learned other
lessons from the incident, including drawing on more outsiders
to review the certification plan for new technology.
She said a broader review of the plane's design, manufacture
and production that was launched in January would conclude this
summer, but didn't provide a date.