Boeing, U.S. Army start work on new AH-64 Apache multiyear deal

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 28 Officials from Boeing Co
and the U.S. Army said on Wednesday they had begun
discussions about a multiyear agreement to buy about 240 AH-64
Apache helicopters from fiscal 2017 to 2021, a deal that
analysts say could be worth around $4 billion.
U.S. Army acquisition chief Heidi Shyu recently signed a
document allowing both sides to begin work on a multiyear
agreement, with an eye to securing approval from the defense
secretary by March 2016, Colonel Jeff Hager, Apache program
manager, told reporters at an event hosted by Boeing.
Mark Ballew, Boeing's head of business development for
attack helicopters, told Reuters that the multiyear agreement
could include options for about 100 international sales of the
attack helicopter, which would add to its overall value.
The U.S. government has already approved Apache sales to
Qatar and Indonesia, and those deals are being negotiated now,
Ballew said. He said three or four other countries have
expressed interest in the helicopter, but declined to name them.
He said such deals could take many years to complete, given
the complications often involved in the foreign arms market.
Boeing hosted a separate meeting about the third successive
Apache multiyear agreement with government officials and
suppliers on Wednesday at its Washington headquarters.
Military services must demonstrate significant savings when
asking for approval for multiyear agreements, as compared with
the cost of negotiating procurements on a year-by-year basis.
There is no specific target, but lawmakers generally look for
those savings to amount to around 10 percent
Kim Smith, vice president for Boeing's attack helicopter
programs, said the company was "absolutely on track" to work
with the Army and its suppliers to identify savings that would
help justify a multiyear agreement.
"We at Boeing have been doing our part to leave no stone
unturned," Smith told reporters.
Pentagon chief arms buyer Frank Kendall told the House Armed
Services Committee on Wednesday that he favored multiyear
agreements because they allowed program managers to focus on
program performance, and less on yearly contract negotiations.
Earlier on Wednesday, Boeing reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, sending its shares up 4.6 percent to $138.58.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)