Boeing eyes 150 more CH-47 helicopter sales through 2022

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 12 Boeing Co on Monday
said it expects to sell 150 more of its popular CH-47F Chinook
helicopters to foreign countries through 2022, with the
helicopter drawing strong interest from new countries outside
the 19 nations that already operate it.
Steve Parker, Boeing's vice president for cargo helicopters,
told Reuters that Boeing expected a number of buyers from
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including "quite a number of
new additional countries." He declined to give further details.
Germany is one of the countries looking at a possible
purchase, U.S. Army Colonel Rob Barrie, project manager for
cargo helicopters, told Reuters at the annual Association of the
U.S. Army conference.
Parker said there could be news before the end of the year
about additional foreign orders for the twin-rotor heavy lift
helicopters, through direct commercial sales and
government-to-government foreign military sales.
There are 30 remaining options in a five-year contract that
ends in fiscal 2017 that can be used for foreign orders, Parker
told reporters. He said some countries that already operate the
helicopters could place additional orders to benefit from the
lower pricing in the multi-year contract.
There are 874 Chinooks in service around the world, Parker
said, including about 100 CH-47 D-models, some of which could be
upgraded to the current F-model used by the U.S. Army.
Barrie said the Army would not order enough CH-47F
helicopters to justify another multi-year contract until the
latest Block 2 version was in full-rate production around 2024.
He said, however, the Army was looking at bundling Army
orders with potential foreign orders to drive down costs through
an umbrella or block-buy contract with Boeing, which needs to
produce about 24 orders a year to keep production economical.
Boeing officials said one of the big selling points for the
F-model of the helicopter was that it was cheaper to maintain
and operate than earlier models.
Parker said Boeing expected to continue producing the
helicopters into the 2030s, and the Army was expected to
continue operating them into the 2060s.
Barrie said the Army's existing multi-year contract could
run into trouble if Congress failed to pass a budget for the
year, and relied on continuing resolutions that maintain funding
at prior year levels. The contract calls for the Army to buy 39
CH-47Fs in fiscal 2016, which began Oct. 1, seven more than in
fiscal 2015.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orofsky)