UPDATE 1-Boeing, EVA Air finalize deal for three 777s

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Plane-maker Boeing Co on Tuesday said it finalized an order with Taipei-based EVA Airways Corp for three 777-300ERs valued at about $895 million at list prices.
The order also includes purchase rights for an additional four airplanes, Boeing said in a statement.
The carrier is expanding its fleet to increase frequency to mainland China and new destinations in north Asia, Boeing said. Boeing competes for airplane orders with its European rival Airbus.
In addition to the Boeing order for three 777-300ERs, EVA Air also will lease four 777-300ERs from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), Boeing said. EVA Air currently operates 15 777-300ERs.
GECAS is the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.