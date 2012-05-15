UPDATE 2-Boeing studies higher 787 production target

* Boeing executive says on track to hit 787 rate target
* Studying whether company can exceed target
By Kyle Peterson
May 15 Boeing Co is on track to hit its
production rate target for the 787 Dreamliner next year and is
studying the possibility of raising that target, the head of the
planemaker's commercial airplanes unit said on Tuesday.
The 787, which came to market last year, is more than three
years behind its production schedule because of development
delays, and some experts doubt that Boeing can increase
production to its target of 10 per month by the end of next
year. The current production rate is 3.5 per month.
The light-weight, carbon-composite 787 is one of Boeing's
most visible projects. The company has taken more than 850
orders for the plane from customers hungry for its promised fuel
savings.
"To go to 10, I believe the real issues are going to be
under our control," Jim Albaugh, chief executive of Boeing
Commercial Airplanes, said on a webcast of the company's annual
investor conference. He said program leaders are exploring
whether the company can make the planes even faster.
"Just last week, they finally put a number higher than 10 on
the chart," Albaugh said. "Now don't write down that we're going
to higher than 10, but we're trying to understand what it would
take to get higher than 10. Once we get to 10, we'll look at
where we want to go from there."
Boeing, which competes for orders with European rival Airbus
, aims to assemble seven Dreamliners per month at its
Washington factory and three per month at its second assembly
plant, in South Carolina.
Last month, Albaugh said he believes the South Carolina 787
assembly line can hit or exceed its rate target.
Boeing, the world's largest aerospace and defense company,
turned in a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit last
month as it pulled in orders while accelerating production on
all its commercial airplane programs.
Speaking earlier on Tuesday's webcast, Boeing Chief
Executive Jim McNerney said demand for new planes was growing
because global airlines were fundamentally healthy.
"Commercial airplanes remains an attractive growth market,"
he said. "Despite the choppy pace of global economic recovery,
airline fundamentals generally remain intact, and demand for new
planes is strong and growing and fueled by replacement aircraft
in many many cases."
Boeing logged orders for 805 commercial airplanes in 2011,
adjusted for cancellations. But it lost the order race to
Airbus, which had orders for 1,419.