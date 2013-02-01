U.S. NTSB adds expert to 787 probe, adds Energy Dept expert

WASHINGTON Feb 1 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board on Friday said it was looking
closely at flight data recorded by a Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner for any information about the performance of a
battery that caught fire at Boston airport on Jan. 7, and its
charging system.
The safety board said an expert from the Department of
Energy had joined the investigation, as all 50 Boeing 787s
remained grounded.
An NTSB investigator would also travel to France with a
"battery contactor" from the battery fire for an examination at
the company's office, the safety board said in its seventh
update on the battery fire.