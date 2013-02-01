版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 2日 星期六 04:06 BJT

U.S. NTSB adds expert to 787 probe, adds Energy Dept expert

WASHINGTON Feb 1 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Friday said it was looking closely at flight data recorded by a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner for any information about the performance of a battery that caught fire at Boston airport on Jan. 7, and its charging system.

The safety board said an expert from the Department of Energy had joined the investigation, as all 50 Boeing 787s remained grounded.

An NTSB investigator would also travel to France with a "battery contactor" from the battery fire for an examination at the company's office, the safety board said in its seventh update on the battery fire.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐