Boeing encouraged by meeting with FAA on 787 grounding

WASHINGTON Feb 22 Boeing Co said its top
commercial airplane official held a productive meeting on Friday
with the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and
it was encouraged by progress being made toward returning the
fleet of 50 787s to flight.
Boeing released a statement after the meeting between Ray
Conner, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and FAA
Administrator Michael Huerta, but gave no details about its
proposal to avert the battery issues that grounded the world's
newest airliner, the 787 Dreamliner.
"We are encouraged by the progress being made toward
resolving the issue and returning the 787 to flight for our
customers and their passengers around the world," said Boeing
spokesman Marc Birtel. "We are committed to taking every
necessary step to assure our customers and the traveling public
of the integrity of the 787, and won't hesitate in our efforts
to continually improve the safety and reliability of our
products."