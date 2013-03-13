ILFC urges Boeing not to rush 777X project, backs bigger 787

Qualcomm, NXP receive antitrust approval
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
ORLANDO, Fla., March 13 A major U.S. leasing company has urged Boeing not to rush into developing a replacement for its 777 wide-body airliner, contrasting with pressure from some airlines to refresh its popular mini-jumbo.
Henri Courpron, chief executive of AIG subsidiary International Lease Finance Corp, said Boeing's hot-selling, 365-seat 777-300ER would work well for the industry into the next decade.
"The 777-300ER is working fine and does not have much competition. It is a formidable airplane. Why break that?" Courpron said in a telephone interview. "The market does not need a replacement any time soon."
He said Boeing in any case had its hands full resolving a crisis over the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner.
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
April 4 Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.