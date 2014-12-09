版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 10日 星期三 00:55 BJT

Boeing to cut 747-8 production in Sept 2015; sees slow cargo market

NEW YORK Dec 9 Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will cut production of its iconic 747-8 jumbo jet to 1.3 planes per month from 1.5 per month, starting in September 2015.

The planned decrease means Boeing will produce two fewer airplanes per year, Boeing said. The cut is being made "because the near-term recovery in the cargo market has not been as robust as expected," Boeing said.

"We continue to believe in the long-term strength of the freighter market and the 747-8 is uniquely positioned to capture this demand," it added.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐