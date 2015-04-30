U.S. FAA proposes fix for possible power loss issue in Boeing's 787

April 30 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said it would ask the operators of Boeing Co's
model 787 airplanes to deactivate the plane's electrical
power system periodically.
The FAA said the new airworthiness directive was prompted by
the determination that power control units on a model 787
airplane could shut down power generators if they are powered
continuously for 248 days.
Sudden loss of power could result in the aircraft going out
of control, the directive noted.
Boeing is developing a software upgrade to counter the
problem. FAA estimates that this directive affects 28 airplanes
of U.S. registry.
In November last year, the FAA had proposed a fix for the
787 model after "numerous reports of failures of proximity
sensors" on the plane's wings.
Boeing delivered 30 of its 787 planes worldwide in the first
quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Leslie Adler)