UPDATE 1-Boeing picks new S. Carolina chief, streamlines 787 team

By Alwyn Scott

June 9 Boeing Co on Thursday named a new leader for its South Carolina operations and said it would further streamline and integrate its 787 Dreamliner production in South Carolina and Washington state.

Joan Robinson-Berry, a 30-year company veteran, will head operations in the southern state, including the 787, Boeing's research lab, and engineering, propulsion and interiors centers, Boeing said in a press release. She will report to Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner.

She succeeds Beverly Wyse, who will take charge of a group which provides services for all of Boeing's business units. Before moving to South Carolina, Wyse headed the Boeing 737 program as general manager.

Mark Jenks, a vice president and 787 program chief, will work directly with the South Carolina 787 team to run the production system. He will continue to report to Conner. Under the prior structure, Wyse reported directly to Conner, rather than to Jenks.

The leadership change "allowed the opportunity to streamline the 787 team," Conner said in a message sent to employees on Thursday. "At this stage in the program's maturity cycle, we are in a solid position to strengthen ties between our Everett and North Charleston 787 operations."

Conner said Jenks "will lead the functional and business integration" of the South Carolina and Washington 787 production system.

The new structure does not involve changes in workers, employment level or production methods, Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said.

Boeing shares were down 0.5 percent at $132.32 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)