Boeing to correct 787 Dreamliner fuselage issue

Feb 5 Boeing has discovered a
problem related to the aft fuselage of its 787 Dreamliner planes
and is making repairs that will not affect production of the
aircraft, the company said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, fuel-efficient,
carbon-composite aircraft. It was three years behind its
development schedule but finally entered service last year.
"Boeing has found that incorrect shimming was performed on
support structure on the aft fuselage of some 787s," Boeing
spokesman Scott Lefeber said.
Lefeber added, "we do not expect that it will affect our
planned product rate increases," and that there are no
short-term safety concerns.
Boeing aims to ramp up monthly production on the airplane to
10 by the end of 2013. Some experts believe the target rate is
too ambitious, but Boeing is standing by it.
Lefeber declined to identify how many aircraft were
affected.
The news was first reported by the aviation website
Flightglobal.