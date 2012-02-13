UPDATE 1-Pentagon budget restructures Boeing tanker deal

WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Air Force said Monday it was sticking to the terms of a long-delayed deal under which Boeing Co is to supply 179 refueling aircraft, but said funding plans had shifted.

"The contract award occurred later than we had originally expected," Marilyn Thomas, a senior Air Force budget official, told a Pentagon briefing. "So the funding profile has been re-phased some."

Budget documents released by the Pentagon said a change was being made to "reflect the developmental and production plans associated with the newly awarded contract." The Pentagon said the change would save $1 billion in fiscal 2013 and $2.4 billion through fiscal 2017.

Boeing won a fixed-price contract valued at $30 billion in February 2011 to build 179 tankers, the first batch in a projected three-phase program to replace aging models.