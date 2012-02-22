UPDATE 4-Boeing says flaw could affect 55 Dreamliners

* Sees short-term delivery delay, keeps annual target
* Aims to firm up 737 MAX orders this year
* To decide on stretched version of Dreamliner by year-end
By Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 About 55 Boeing Co
787 Dreamliner jets may have a recently discovered flaw
in the fuselage, the company said on Wednesday, while
reiterating that the world's first carbon-plastic passenger
plane is safe to fly.
The news bolsters a growing perception in the aviation world
that the plane-maker will not be able to accomplish its plan to
increase production on the airplane to 10 per month by the end
of next year, although the company stands by its forecast.
Shares of Boeing traded slightly higher, with analysts
noting that they have long expected Boeing to miss its
production rate target and are not surprised by the latest news.
"Most people expected something like that. If it really is a
relatively simple fix, it's probably not going to be what
derails the production plan. Something else will derail the
production plan, but not this," said Richard Aboulafia, an
aerospace consultant at Teal Group.
"It's tough to put it in isolation with everything else," he
said. "It's emblematic of a broader problem on concurrency
--making design changes and learning how to build something,
while simultaneously building it in volume."
In the latest in a series of glitches in developing the
revolutionary jet, Boeing earlier this month reported signs of
"delamination" on a support structure in the rear fuselage.
Delamination occurs when repeated stress causes laminated
composite materials to begin to separate.
The company is examining a backlog of assembled Dreamliners
to see whether they show similar signs of stress, which it has
blamed on incorrect "shimming" -- a process planemakers use to
fill tiny gaps when aircraft are built.
"All the airplanes that were built up to plane 55 have the
potential for the shimming issue," James Albaugh, chief
executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters
during a media roundtable in Singapore.
Albaugh said the problem is "very fixable."
Boeing has made 55 Dreamliners, so far, but has delivered
only five -- all to Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd,
ANA.
"We are in the process of fixing the airplanes that are in
the (production) flow," Albaugh said. "There is no safety or
flight issue on the airplanes that we have delivered."
Although composite parts have been in use for years, the 787
is the first airliner built mainly out of the new materials,
which help airlines save fuel by reducing aircraft weight.
Albaugh said the inspections might affect delivery of the
aircraft to customers in the short term, but Boeing still
expects to meet its target for this year.
Analysts have said the discovery of the flaw after the first
delivery of the aircraft last September had raised questions
about whether Boeing could meet what many already saw as an
ambitious plan to raise output to 10 Dreamliners a month by the
end of 2013.
"People pretty much understood when the news came out
initially that it would affect the majority of the Dreamliners
that had been produced, because it was a workmanship issue. So I
don't think this will be too much of an overhang on the stock,"
said Wedbush Securities analyst Kenneth Herbert.
Boeing currently makes 2.5 Dreamliners each month and
expects to boost monthly output to 3.5 in the second quarter and
to five by year-end.
Herbert said many aviation experts and stock analysts expect
Boeing to miss its production rate target next year and have
already priced that view into the company's shares.
Boeing stock was up 52 cents to $76.24 in afternoon trade on
the New York Stock Exchange.
DECISION ON 787 STRETCH BY YEAR-END
ANA put the plane into regular passenger service starting on
Dec. 1. Due to production problems, that was three years later
than originally planned.
ANA said Boeing had contacted the airline to say there were
no safety issues involved in shimming and to give a general
indication of the inspection procedure. ANA said its five
Dreamliners are operating normally.
Japan Airlines Corp has already said it no longer
expects its first Dreamliner by the end of February as a result
of the manufacturing glitch.
The 787 problem comes as Boeing rival Airbus, an EADS
unit, investigates the cause of cracks in part of the
wings of its A380 superjumbo. It also insists its jets are safe.
Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders pledged last week
the plane-maker would apply lessons from the A380 glitches to
the development of the A350, which is the European company's
carbon-composite answer to the 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing will decide whether to go ahead with plans to produce
a stretched, or longer, version of the 787 Dreamliner by the end
of this year, Albaugh said.
Most aircraft analysts have expected Boeing to push ahead
with the 787-10, which would carry around 320 people, 40 more
than the longest 787 version currently on offer, the 787-9.
The 787 and A350 address the mid-sized segment of the
market, which is expected to number several thousand aircraft in
coming decades as airlines renew fleets to save fuel and open up
new routes.
Airbus and Boeing are also battling to maintain a roughly
equal share of the single-aisle aircraft segment, the industry's
largest by volume, after updating their best-selling 150-seat
jets with new engines.
Airbus took the lead last year with strong sales of its
A320neo, but Boeing is redressing the balance with its 737 MAX.
"We have over 1,100 commitments (for the 737 MAX), and our
goal this year is to turn all of those into firm orders,"
Albaugh told reporters, adding that Boeing aims for a couple of
thousand firm orders by the time the updated aircraft enters
service in 2017.
"If there really is a softening in the economy, you could
see some deferrals, you could see some people cancelling and you
could see fewer orders," he said.
Underlining concerns about the economy, Singapore Airlines
Ltd said on Wednesday it was cutting cargo capacity by
20 percent because of weak demand and high fuel prices.