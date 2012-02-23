UPDATE 1-Boeing exec says 787 shim repair takes 10-14 days

By Kyle Peterson
Feb 23 The repair needed to correct a flaw
in the fuselage of Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliner will
take 10 to 14 days per plane, a top Boeing executive said on
Thursday.
Speaking at an event hosted by Barclays Capital, Pat
Shanahan, general manager of airplane programs for Boeing
Commercial Airplanes, said it is not a complex repair, but it
takes valuable time as the company races to ramp up production
for the long-awaited carbon-composite airplane.
The lightweight, carbon-composite plane is popular among
airline customers, who have ordered more than 850 787s, but is
about three years behind its original schedule. Some experts
believe the new problem could jeopardize Boeing's plan to
produce 10 Dreamliners per month by the end of 2013, up from the
current rate of 2.5 per month.
Earlier this month, Boeing reported incorrect shimming and
signs of "delamination" on a support structure in the rear
fuselage. Delamination occurs when repeated stress causes
laminated composite materials to begin to separate.
"Going in and removing a shim that's in place today and
replacing it with the new shim is disruptive. It's going to take
us 10 days, two weeks to go and do," Shanahan said. Shims are
used to close tiny gaps in joints.
The repair will be done concurrently with other work on the
787, so it will not necessarily add that amount to the
production of each Dreamliner.
The company said this week that as many as 55 assembled
Dreamliners could have the shimming problem. But the company,
which has delivered only five 787s so far, has stood by its
production rate target.
Shanahan said it is not usual for such issues to arise on
new airplane programs, but the 787 receives more public scrutiny
than other planes.
"On the 87, people are very sensitive. Can a small issue
grow into a big issue?" he said. "So we spend most of our time
just knocking them down as quickly as possible."
Boeing is ramping up production on all its commercial
airplane programs to meet increased demand.
Shanahan said the company can further streamline its
manufacturing processes and save more than $1 billion in
production costs. When asked to put a number to the potential
savings, Shanahan said: "It has a B in it."
A Boeing spokesman could not immediately confirm whether
Shanahan was referring to annual or one-time cost savings.
Shares of Boeing were down 15 cents at $75.90 in late
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.