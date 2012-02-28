UPDATE 1-Boeing delivers new upgraded 747 to VIP buyer

* Boeing delivers first 747-8 Intercontinental
* First customer is an unidentified VIP
* First airline customer will be Lufthansa
By Bill Rigby and Kyle Peterson
Feb 28 Boeing Co on Tuesday handed
over the first passenger version of its upgraded 747 to a secret
VIP customer, who sent the plane along to a modification center
to transform it into the "jewel of the sky."
The delivery of the 747-8 Intercontinental - Boeing's
largest and most recognizable commercial airplane - caps a
development delay of more than a year.
Boeing, the world's second-largest plane-maker marked the
milestone with an understated ceremony, keeping the media at
arm's length to safeguard the identity of its customer.
"The 747 is the most iconic airplane in the world, and I
know customers are going to love what we've done to enhance its
performance," Jim Albaugh, president and chief executive of
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a statement.
"The Intercontinental is fast, efficient and quiet, offering
real savings and a great flying experience," he said.
Boeing, which competes for orders with rival Airbus
, has taken 36 orders - nine from non-airline customers
- for the aircraft, which lists at $332.9 million. The airplane
is more than 12 months behind its initial delivery schedule and
some experts say the order book is puny.
The Intercontinental is an elongated, upgraded version of
the classic 747, which first flew more than 40 years ago. The
747 was the world's largest airplane until 2005, when Airbus
unveiled its A380.
"The 747-8 has been slow to take off, and the success of the
aircraft is still questionable given so few orders," said Alex
Hamilton, an aerospace analyst and managing director at
EarlyBirdCapital.
Boeing had delayed the delivery to 2012 from the fourth
quarter of 2011. The company blamed delays in flight testing and
the time required to incorporate flight-test driven changes.
Boeing does not identify VIP customers, but past buyers of
customized planes have been multimillionaires and heads of
state.
The first airline set to receive the plane is Germany's
Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which has ordered 20. Boeing
has not set a delivery date for Lufthansa's first
Intercontinental.
EXTENSIVE MODIFICATIONS
VIP customers for planes as large as the 747 often request
extensive modifications such as bedrooms or bathrooms to
accommodate the special needs of the primary passengers and
their entourages. These modifications typically are done outside
of Boeing, but the company must sign off on the changes.
Boeing Business Jets president Steve Taylor, who was set to
fly the airplane from Paine Field near Seattle, said it will
spend about six months at Boeing's Wichita facility - the plant
that modified Air Force One - for basic modifications.
From there it goes to a facility in Hamburg where it will
spend two years receiving customer-specific outfitting like
bedrooms, dining rooms and galleys, he said.
Taylor said the unnamed customer wants the new
Intercontinental to be the "jewel of the sky."
The Intercontinental incorporates some of the technology of
the lightweight, carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner. It can seat
467 passengers, 51 more than the current version of the 747, but
fewer than the competing 525-seat A380.
By some estimates, the new 747-8 is 8 to 10 tonnes
overweight. Elizabeth Lund, 747 program manager, acknowledged
the plane is heavier than originally planned. But she said a
redesigned wing makes up for the weight in terms of performance.
Additional weight can reduce the distance a plane can fly or
the amount of cargo it can carry.
The freighter version of the 747-8 was first delivered in
October. Orders for the freighter have been strained by an
economic downturn that has dampened cargo markets.
Boeing made first delivery of its 787 Dreamliner last year
after three years of delays. The 787 represents a bigger leap in
technology than the 747-8.