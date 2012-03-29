UPDATE 1-China Eastern orders 45 Boeing 737s, cancels 787 orders

March 29 China Eastern Airlines has
ordered 45 Boeing Co 737s and scrapped an order for 24
787 Dreamliners, the planemaker said on Thursday.
The second-largest planemaker after rival Airbus
also said it took an order for two Dreamliners from Air New
Zealand. Boeing also reduced its net 737 orders by two,
but did not say which customer canceled the orders.
The Dreamliner is new lightweight carbon-composite aircraft.
The plane is about three years behind its original development
and production schedule. Boeing has taken orders for more than
800 Dreamliners.
The deals bring Boeing's net orders to 406 commercial planes
for this year.