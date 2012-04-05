Boeing reports 137 Q1 commercial plane deliveries

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
April 5 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 137 commercial airplanes in the first quarter, up from 104 in the same period a year earlier, led by an increase of 737 deliveries.
The world's second-largest plane-maker after EADS unit Airbus reported deliveries of 99 narrowbody 737s, up from 87 delivered in the first quarter of 2011.
Boeing also reported deliveries of five 787 Dreamliners, its long-overdue lightweight, carbon-composite airplane that came to market last fall.
Deliveries of the widebody 777 jumped to 20 from 13. Boeing said it delivered six 747s, compared with zero in the year-ago period.
Boeing, which gets paid for airplanes at delivery, is ramping up production on all of its commercial airplane programs to meet increased demand. Shares of Boeing were near flat at $73.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)