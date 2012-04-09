UPDATE 1-Boeing, Transaero finalize Dreamliner deal

April 9 Boeing Co said on Monday it has
finalized a deal with Russia's Transaero Airlines for four 787-8
Dreamliners, worth $744 million at list prices.
Boeing's Dreamliner is a lightweight carbon-composite
aircraft that was three years late to market but is popular with
customers. The plane-maker, which competes for orders with EADS
unit Airbus, has about 850 orders for the plane on its
books.
Boeing last week said it delivered 137 commercial airplanes
in the first quarter, up 32 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
The company is increasing production on all of its
commercial airplane models to meet increased demand. The company
also is ramping up production on the 787 to 10 per month by the
end of next year.