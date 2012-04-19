UPDATE 1-Boeing production continues despite Spirit disruption

April 19 Boeing Co on Thursday said it
has not halted production of any airplanes after a weekend
tornado disrupted shipments of parts from Spirit AeroSystems
, which aims to resume production on April 23.
Spirit, which makes the fuselage for the Boeing 737 and key
parts of other planes, said it would work quickly to ramp back
up to full-rate production after the tornado damaged its plant
in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday night. Boeing said it was still
assessing the full impact on its operations.
Spirit, Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components,
also makes parts of the fuselage for Boeing's high-profile 787
Dreamliner.
"We're still working with them to assess the situation and
any potential impacts," said Boeing spokesman Larry Wilson.
Boeing has some cushion in its production system to absorb
part of its supply disruption, but the company has not said how
long it can produce airplanes at full speed with limited or no
supply from Spirit.
Wilson declined to say if Boeing has had to slow production
on its various commercial airplane lines.
Spirit has said the storm damaged the company's
infrastructure but not its production capabilities. The company
told its employees to remain on call this week and report to
work only after being summoned by a manager.
"It doesn't have to be perfect or pretty," said Spirit Chief
Executive Jeff Turner in a statement. "It has to be safe and
operational, and allow us to produce quality products on a
regular drum beat to meet our customer needs."
Boeing is Spirit's largest customer. Spirit said 85 percent
of its work is for the plane-maker and that it makes parts for
all of Boeing's commercial airplanes. Work on the 737 draws
about 50 percent of Spirit's revenue.
Experts say the 737 program is more vulnerable to production
line shocks than the 787 or other airplane programs because of
its rapid production pace. Boeing makes 35 737s per month and
aims to boost that rate to 42 per month.
Spirit, a Boeing unit until it was sold in 2005, also makes
parts for Airbus planes.