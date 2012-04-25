版本:
Boeing profit up on stronger airliner sales

April 25 Boeing Co,the world's largest aerospace and defense company, posted a higher quarterly net profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in commercial airplane deliveries.

The company said its first-quarter net profit was $923 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with $586 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

