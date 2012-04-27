UPDATE 1-Boeing debuts first 787 Dreamliner made in S. Carolina

By Kyle Peterson
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 27 Boeing Co on
Friday unveiled the first 787 Dreamliner made in its new South
Carolina assembly plant, a factory at the center of a bitter
labor dispute last year and the site of a recent manufacturing
glitch that threatened to disrupt the 787 production rate
target.
The lightweight, sleek airplane rolled off the Charleston
assembly line into a sunny day, greeted by music, fireworks and
the cheers of thousands of blue-shirted Boeing employees, local
officials and news media.
Charleston is the second assembly line for the aircraft. The
first line is in Everett, Washington. Boeing has delivered 11
Dreamliners from the Washington factory. The plane, which
entered service last year, is about three years behind its
development and production schedule, but demand is very high
from airline customers.
"I feel great. I tell you what: Whenever you go to a new
site, obviously there's uncertainty. There's risk," Jim Albaugh,
the Chief Executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told
reporters after the ceremony.
"We came here for the people. We came here because of South
Carolina. We're not disappointed at all. They've exceeded all of
our expectations," he said.
The 787 Dreamliner is the first commercial airplane with an
airframe made largely of carbon composites instead of aluminum.
Because of its lighter weight, the plane consumes 20 percent
less fuel than other planes its size on similar routes, savings
that are prized by airline customers eager to tame soaring fuel
bills.
Passenger comforts include large windows that allow
passengers to see the horizon during flights, lighting that
gradually changes to simulate the rising and setting sun, and
mechanisms to dampen in-flight turbulence.
Boeing has taken more than 800 orders for the 787. The plane
that emerged from the Charleston plant is bound for Air India.
Boeing, which aims to make 10 787s per month by the end of
2013, will produce three planes each month in South Carolina.
The current 787 production rate is 3.5 per month, and some
experts doubt Boeing can hit the 10-a-month target on time.
Earlier this year, workmanship in South Carolina came under
scrutiny when Boeing reported signs of "delamination" on the
rear fuselage of some 787s made at the Charleston plant.
Delamination occurs when stress causes layered composite
materials to separate.
Boeing has said the problem may affect up to 55 planes, but
that the error will not be repeated because the company has
retrained the workers who made the mistake.
Boeing on Friday also confirmed a $6 billion order for
777-300ER long-range passenger jets from China Eastern, first
reported by Reuters on Thursday. The move came
weeks after China's third largest airline canceled an order for
24 Dreamliners due to the development delays.
TURBULENT PATH
Friday's celebration was an important milestone in the
Dreamliner saga, which features the controversial outsourcing of
design and manufacturing work. Kinks in the vast global supply
chain put development far behind schedule.
As part that chain, South Carolina has been an important and
sometimes weak link.
Problems and inefficiencies at plants owned by Boeing
suppliers in South Carolina contributed to delays in the 787's
development. To help regain control of Dreamliner production,
Boeing bought portions of the operations of two of its South
Carolina partners in 2009.
The purchase of those two operations became the foundation
for a $750 million expansion to build Boeing South Carolina.
"It has been pretty impressive how Boeing has got this
whole operation together, and is now actually rolling out an
aircraft from a factory that has never made a plane before,"
said Rob Stallard, an aerospace analyst with RBC Capital.
Last year, South Carolina again was in the spotlight when
the National Labor Relations Board complained in an
administrative law court that Boeing's decision to open a 787
wide-body assembly away from its Washington state home base was
meant to punish the Washington's union for past strikes.
The labor board later dropped the complaint after Boeing
reached a deal with the International Association of Machinists
to assemble its newest 737 narrowbody in Washington.
Local leaders, meanwhile, used the attention to promote
South Carolina - a state unfriendly to unions - as an aerospace
manufacturing hub. Several notable aerospace companies have
operations in South Carolina including Boeing, Honeywell
International and Lockheed Martin.
The plant employees 6,000 people and is expected to create
more jobs in South Carolina.
"Up in Seattle, the leadership deals with the union. That's
how they negotiate with employees," said Jack Jones, vice
president and general manager of Boeing South Carolina. "Here we
are developing a culture of trust and respect."