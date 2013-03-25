版本:
2013年 3月 26日

Boeing sets initial 787 check flight, battery certification later

WASHINGTON, March 25 Boeing Co said it plans a two-hour flight of a company-owned 787 airliner on Monday, to be followed by ground and flight certification checks of its proposed changes to the 787's lithium ion batteries in coming days.
