Boeing may do 787 certification flight on Friday -source

WASHINGTON, April 4 Boeing Co may carry
out a certification test flight of its grounded 787 Dreamliner
with a revamped battery system on Friday, a key step toward
returning the state-of-the-art aircraft to flight, a U.S.
government official said on Thursday.
The official, who was not authorized to speak on the record,
said the certification test could be carried out on Friday if
all remaining ground-based tests were completed on Thursday.
All 50 787s in service worldwide were grounded in January
after problems with the airplane's lithium-ion batteries on two
separate aircraft.