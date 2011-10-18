UPDATE 3-Boeing sees more 787 cancellations, still upbeat

* Expects demand for Dreamliner to pick up
By Jack Kim and Fang Yan
SEOUL/BEIJING, Oct 18 Boeing Co (BA.N) stands
to lose more orders for its 787 Dreamliner as airlines balk at
delayed delivery dates, but the order book remains firm and
demand for the fuel-efficient plane is likely to pick up, a
Boeing executive said on Tuesday.
"Frankly, as we look forward, we expect to see the
Dreamliner order base increase, we expect to see more orders,
we expect to see more cancellations, especially as we go
through mitigation with our customers," Boeing Marketing Vice
President Randy Tinseth told reporters in Seoul.
The Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite widebody
that promises greater fuel savings and passenger comfort. It
represents a huge leap in technology for the aviation industry,
but the plane is also three years behind its original schedule
because of kinks in the sprawling global supply chain.
Boeing still has more than 800 orders for the Dreamliner on
its books. It made first delivery of the craft to All Nippon
Airways (9202.T) last month.
Tinseth spoke a day after China Eastern (600115.SS)
(0670.HK) scrapped orders for 24 Dreamliners. Instead, the
carrier ordered 45 new Boeing 737 narrowbodies as well as 15
Airbus EAD.PA A330s, which is a direct competitor to the
Dreamliner. [ID:nN1E79G0YW]
China Eastern's purchase of A330s could add even more
pressure on Boeing to ramp up production of the 787, which
lists at $185 million.
"The A330 has a proven and outstanding operational track
record. More than 700 orders since 787 (program) launch are a
clear customer vote," Airbus spokesman Stefan Schaffrath said
via email.
Analysts said that with China Eastern's cancellation, other
Chinese airlines may also decide to cancel Dreamliner orders as
they reassess the long-haul market.
"There is a good chance that other Chinese airlines will
also cancel their 787 orders because most of the time they will
act together," said Kelvin Lau, an analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
"This indicates that China Eastern is taking a bearish view
on long-haul and believes the recovery in the United States and
Europe won't come soon, so they don't want to invest so much on
big planes for long-haul," he said.
Shares of Boeing were up 2.1 percent at $63.09 at midday
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
IMPACT ON THE BACKLOG
Many in the industry believe the supply chain problems that
plagued Boeing's development of the 787 could also slow
production of the aircraft.
Boeing aims to increase the production rate from two a
month to 10 a month by the end of 2013, but some analysts
believe that is overly ambitious.
Boeing's Tinseth on Tuesday reaffirmed that production
goal, saying the company would "slowly but consistently
increase the rate until the end of 2013."
One aerospace analyst, Robert Stallard of RBC Capital
Markets, said cancellations by China Eastern could present a
pricing benefit for Boeing.
"Boeing probably priced these 787s to China quite
aggressively," Stallard said in a research note on Monday. "If
they are now able to resell some or all of these forgone slots
for a better price, that would be positive for program
margins."
Other aviation analysts said Chinese airlines were more
likely to reconsider their Dreamliner orders than many rivals
elsewhere, because they had a more aggressive growth profile
and were more sensitive to any downgrade to global growth.
Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX), struggling to revive
profitability on its long-haul network, said on Tuesday it
remained fully committed to its orders for 50 Dreamliners. Air
New Zealand [AIRX.UL] also said it was not reconsidering its
orders.
Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) said it would introduce 10
orders for the 787-9 Dreamliner from 2016 "as planned."
In Beijing, Boeing China said there was no sign of further
cancellations of Chinese orders.
"The other committed Chinese airlines remain committed to
the 787," Boeing said in a statement. "The 787 is the right
choice for these airlines' international expansion for a number
of reasons, including unmatched passenger experience, fuel
efficiency and environmental performance."
Among Chinese airlines, China Southern (600029.SS) has 10
Dreamliners on order, Air China (601111.SS) 15, Hainan Airlines
(600221.SS) 10, and Xiamen Air 6. Hong Kong Airlines in March
signed a preliminary deal to buy 32 of the aircraft.
Boeing said the 24 787s canceled by China Eastern were part
of a deal with China's government for the purchase of 60 787s.
Globally for 2011, Boeing has seen 26 net cancellations for
the Dreamliner, excluding China Eastern's decision.
