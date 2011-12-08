UPDATE 1-Boeing nearing deals with FedEx, Southwest-reports

* FedEx to order about 30 Boeing freighters-Bloomberg
* Southwest nearing deal to order 737 MAX jetliners-WSJ
Dec 7 Boeing Co is nearing two separate
deals with world's No. 2 package delivery company FedEx Corp and discount carrier Southwest Airlines Co ,
according to media reports.
FedEx plans to order about 30 wide-body freighters from
Boeing to replace older, less fuel-efficient jets, Bloomberg
said, citing three people familiar with the matter.
A purchase of 30 767-300 freighters would have a list value
of about $5.26 billion, based on the $175.4 million catalog
price for a plane, Bloomberg said.
The order may be announced as soon as next week, it
reported.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Dallas-based Southwest is nearing a preliminary deal to order
more than 100 of Boeing's planned 737 MAX jetliners, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Southwest, which has said recently that it is interested in
the MAX, declined to comment on the report but said through a
spokesman that it is in an ongoing dialogue with its business
partners.
Both the companies could announce the planned order in the
coming weeks, the Journal said.
Boeing spokeswoman Lauren Penning declined to comment when
approached by Reuters.
FedEx were not available for comment outside normal U.S.
working hours.