UPDATE 1-Boeing nearing deals with FedEx, Southwest-reports

* FedEx to order about 30 Boeing freighters-Bloomberg

* Southwest nearing deal to order 737 MAX jetliners-WSJ

Dec 7 Boeing Co is nearing two separate deals with world's No. 2 package delivery company FedEx Corp and discount carrier Southwest Airlines Co , according to media reports.

FedEx plans to order about 30 wide-body freighters from Boeing to replace older, less fuel-efficient jets, Bloomberg said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

A purchase of 30 767-300 freighters would have a list value of about $5.26 billion, based on the $175.4 million catalog price for a plane, Bloomberg said.

The order may be announced as soon as next week, it reported.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Dallas-based Southwest is nearing a preliminary deal to order more than 100 of Boeing's planned 737 MAX jetliners, citing people familiar with the matter.

Southwest, which has said recently that it is interested in the MAX, declined to comment on the report but said through a spokesman that it is in an ongoing dialogue with its business partners.

Both the companies could announce the planned order in the coming weeks, the Journal said.

Boeing spokeswoman Lauren Penning declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

FedEx were not available for comment outside normal U.S. working hours.