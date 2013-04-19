版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 19日 星期五 20:44 BJT

Boeing cuts production rate of 747-8 jumbos

April 19 Boeing Co said it would cut the production rate for the latest version of its Boeing 747 jumbo jets from 2 aircraft per month to 1.75 aircraft due to lower demand for large passenger and cargo planes.

The first delivery of 747-8 aircraft at the new production rate is expected in early 2014, the company said, adding that the change was not expected to have a significant financial impact.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐