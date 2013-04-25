Boeing gets 50 new orders for 737 jets

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
April 25 Boeing Co said it received 50 new orders for its 737 jets from unidentified customers.
The new orders bring Boeing's 2013 net orders through Tuesday to 259 aircraft, according to the company's website. ()
Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had ordered an inspection of more than 1,000 U.S.-registered 737 jets to examine a potentially faulty part in the plane tail.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand