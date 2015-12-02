Boeing completes detailed design for longest Dreamliner

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Dec 2 Boeing Co said it completed detailed design for its newest and longest of three 787 jet models, the 787-10 Dreamliner, two weeks ahead of schedule.
The milestone would mean the planemaker can release information needed to build parts and tools for procurement.
Major assembly of the 787-10 will begin in 2016, followed by first flight in 2017 and first delivery in 2018, Boeing said.
The 787-10 has so far received 164 orders from nine customers, accounting for 14 percent of all 787 orders, the company said on Wednesday.
The 787-10 is eagerly awaited by airlines seeking its increased seating. The plane will carry 323 passengers, 33 percent more than the 787-8 and 15 percent more than 787-9, with significantly lower fuel consumption than current-generation jets of similar size. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)