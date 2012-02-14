AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Boeing signs record $22.4 bln order with Lion Air

Feb 14 Boeing Co said on Tuesday it signed its largest ever commercial airplane order with Indonesia's Lion Air in a deal worth $22.4 billion.

Boeing said Lion Air, Indonesia's largest carrier by passenger volume, has ordered 230 airplanes, including 201 737 MAXs and 29 next-generation 737-900 ERs.

Lion Air will also acquire purchase rights for an additional 150 airplanes, Boeing said.

The announcement was made in a statement at the Singapore airshow.

In November, Lion Air announced the original massive order during U.S. President Barack Obama's Asia-Pacific tour. Europe's Airbus had accused the United States of applying political pressure to secure the deal.