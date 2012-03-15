Boeing to move 787-9 tail production out of Seattle

March 15 Boeing Co said it will
move production of horizontal tail of its 787-9 Dreamliners from
Seattle to Salt Lake City, Utah, and to Alenia of Italy by late
2012.
A company spokesman told Reuters the move would not result
in any job losses in the Seattle plant.
"Once that work moves out of the development center, other
projects start coming through," Doug Alder said by phone.
With the move, Salt Lake City will have more than 100 jobs,
he said.
Boeing expects the Salt Lake City center to deliver their
first stabilizer in the first quarter 2013. The date for first
delivery from Alenia is still being finalized, the company said.