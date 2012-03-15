UPDATE 1-Boeing to move 787-9 tail production out of Seattle

March 15 Boeing Co said it will
move production of the horizontal tail of its 787-9 Dreamliners
from Seattle to Salt Lake City, Utah, and to Alenia Aermacchi of
Italy by late 2012.
A company spokesman told Reuters the move would not result
in any job losses at the Seattle plant.
"Once that work moves out of the development center, other
projects start coming through," Doug Alder said by phone.
With the move, Salt Lake City will have more than 100 jobs
by 2014, while Utah site, which currently has 522 employees,
could grow to 650, he said.
At present, the Developmental Center in Seattle does the
development work and initial production on the 787-9 horizontal
stabilizer.
Boeing expects the Salt Lake City center to deliver their
first stabilizer in the first quarter 2013. The date for
the first delivery from Alenia is still being finalized, the
company said.
Alenia Aermacchi is a subsidiary of Finmeccanica.
The 787-9 is larger version of the Dreamliner, scheduled to
commence service in early 2014 after the 787-8 model. The 787-8
Dreamliner was delayed after the horizontal tails, made by
Alenia, suffered quality issues.
The head of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit reaffirmed
yesterday that the plane-maker can correct a glitch on the 787
Dreamliner and meet its delivery goals for the plane this year.
The light-weight, carbon-composite airplane is already three
years behind its development schedule.
The first 787-9 horizontal tail will be delivered out of the
Seattle facility in the fourth quarter of current year, Alder
said. The first out of Salt Lake will be delivered in the first
quarter, next year. Delivery date of the first 787-9 horizontal
tail from Alenia has not been finalised yet.