Boeing sees 100s of 737 MAX sales in coming mths

Sept 19 Boeing expects to receive "hundreds" of further orders or commitments for its newly revamped 737 MAX narrowbody jet in coming months, Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at the U.S. planemaker, told Reuters.

Boeing has 496 orders or commitments for the jet, which offers fuel savings by adding new engines to the best-selling 737 model from 2017. Boeing's upgraded model competes with the re-engined Airbus A320neo due in service from 2015. (Reporting By Tim Hepher; Editing by Dan Lalor)