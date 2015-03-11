版本:
Air Lease CEO sees demand for new Boeing jet that seats up to 250

PHOENIX, March 11 An aircraft leasing company threw its weight behind studies being carried out by Boeing Cp on a potential replacement for its discontinued 757 on Tuesday, saying there would be demand for a new jet that seats 200 to 250 in the next eight to 12 years.

Steven Udvar-Hazy, chief executive officer of Air Lease Corp , endorsed the concept at a gathering of financiers that has focused on a 757 replacement as the next promising niche following a wave of aircraft upgrades and new developments.

"In the Boeing family, there might be a gap between the largest 737 and the smallest 787 as the 767 fades away," Udvar-Hazy said at a conference organized by the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT). (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
