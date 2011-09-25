CORRECTED - UPDATE 3-After 3 years, Boeing Dreamliner becomes reality

(Corrects number of seats in paragraph 20 to say
260-passenger)
* Boeing, ANA complete contractual delivery of 787
* Formal delivery comes after three years of delays
* Plane bound for Japan on Tuesday
(Adds background, graphics)
By Tim Hepher
SEATTLE, Sept 25 Boeing's (BA.N) long-awaited
dream machine became a commercial reality on Sunday when the
lightweight plastic-composites 787 Dreamliner was formally
delivered to its first Japanese customer.
Boeing says the revolutionary carbon fiber design will hand
20 percent fuel savings to airlines struggling to avoid a new
recession, and give passengers a more comfortable ride with
better cabin air and large electronically dimmable windows.
The first $200 million aircraft was handed over to Japanese
carrier All Nippon Airways (9202.T) three years behind schedule
after persistent delays that cost Boeing billions of dollars.
"It took a lot of hard work to get to this day," said Scott
Fancher, vice president and general manager of the 787 program,
at the outset of two days of celebrations at the plane's
Seattle production plant.
The blue and white-painted long-range aircraft, which
boasts a graceful new design with raked wingtips, will leave
for Japan on Tuesday and enter service domestically on Oct.
26.
Boeing has taken orders for 821 Dreamliners, which will
compete with the future Airbus EAD.PA A350, due in 2013.
The much-anticipated handover came a week after another
major first delivery -- the 747-8 Freighter -- was abruptly
postponed in a contract dispute with the customer.
[ID:nS1E78F1J0]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Dreamliner timeline:
r.reuters.com/hyx83s
Reuters report on Boeing's outsourcing:
link.reuters.com/vez27r
Graphic on Boeing suppliers:
link.reuters.com/zut83s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
ANA, the world's ninth largest airline by revenues, plans
to coax the airplane into service on domestic routes before
putting it on longer international routes like Frankfurt,
Germany.
The aircraft goes 52 percent further than the all-metal
Boeing 767 which it is designed to replace while using 20
percent less fuel for the distance flown, an ANA executive
said.
In a classic roll of the dice in the high-stakes aerospace
industry, Boeing abandoned plans for a sound barrier-chasing
"Sonic Cruiser" a decade ago and worked on lighter long-range
jets as cash-starved airlines valued efficiency over speed.
The resulting composites-based technology proved popular
with airlines, forcing Airbus EAD.PA to turn its back on the
aluminium airframe for its next generation of jets. Boeing
expects this to become the standard for future passenger
planes.
"Technology will only get more efficient and lighter," said
the 787 program's chief project engineer Mike Sinnett.
BUYER CONFIDENT ON RAMP-UP
The plane's lighter weight allows airlines to operate
routes even when the demand is insufficient for larger aircraft
like the Boeing 777 or 747, or the Airbus 380 superjumbo.
"For aviation we believe this is as important as the 707
was with the introduction of the jet age," Fancher said.
He moved to head off any fears over the new materials,
stressing tough composites were nothing like ordinary plastic.
"Plastic is what you have on the dashboard of your car.
This is not plastic," he told reporters.
The 787 development program has been delayed seven times
due to challenges with engineering, supply chain glitches and a
58-day labor strike in 2008. [ID:nS1E78O09V]
"We have been waiting for the 787 for over 3 years as we
expected it in the summer of 2008," said senior vice president
Satoru Fujiki who took part in negotiations to buy the 787.
"I can't say the delayed delivery didn't have any impact
but ANA and Boeing worked closely to mitigate it," he said,
adding Boeing had provided alternative jets to meet the
shortfall.
ANA has ordered a total of 55 Dreamliners worth $11 billion
at current list prices, including 40 of the 260-passenger 787-8
variant being delivered this week. #
ANA plans to take delivery of 4 planes in 2011 and an
additional 8 next year. "By the end of 2017 we will get all our
787's so it is catching up on all our deliveries."
The Seattle Times reported on Sunday that 787 program costs
had topped $32 billion due to delays. That estimate raised
questions, the newspaper said, over whether the new jet would
make money for Boeing before "well into the 2020s, if ever."
Boeing declined comment.
Analysts say new jets typically cost closer to $15 billion.
Boeing also faces Wall Street concerns over its ability to
reach its target of lifting output to 10 planes a month by
2013.
"Boeing still has to achieve a smooth production ramp-up
and still has to do rework on some 40 airplanes that it says
will take years to complete," aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton
said.
Asked how confident he was that Boeing would stick to its
latest output goals, ANA's Fujiki said: "We are quite confident
in Boeing's ability to deliver on schedule this time."
Also uncertain is how many planes Boeing must sell to break
even, something the company is not yet saying.
"If it is 1,200, they should make money; if it is larger
than that it could be challenging," Hamilton said.
The delivery comes as Boeing remains locked in a dispute
with one of its top labor unions in Washington state, where it
has traditionally built its aircraft.
The International Association of Machinists and the
National Labor Relations Board accuse Boeing of building a
non-union 787 plant in South Carolina to punish the IAM for
past strikes.
Boeing denies that claim, saying the jobs in South Carolina
represent new employment, not the relocation of existing work.
The issue has become a political lightning rod, with
Republicans denouncing the Democratically controlled NLRB as
being unfriendly to U.S. companies. [ID:nS1E78J08V]
(Additional reporting by Kyle Peterson, Editing by Dale Hudson
and Diane Craft)