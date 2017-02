* Air Lease, Boeing financial $2.5 billion order

* Air Lease orders 14 737s, 5 777s

CHICAGO Aug 15 Boeing Co (BA.N) and Air Lease Corp (AL.N) said on Monday they finalized an order for 14 Next-Generation 737-800s and five 777-300ER airplanes.

The order, valued at $2.5 billion, marks the completion of part of an agreement announced during the Paris Air Show in June.

Air Lease also has options for four more 737-800s as part of the deal. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)