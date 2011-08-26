Boeing's Dreamliner becomes commercial reality

* Boeing Dreamliner set to win FAA certification
* Program nearly three years behind schedule
By Kyle Peterson
CHICAGO, Aug 26 After years of headaches and
occasional heartbreak, Boeing Co (BA.N) is ready on Friday for
the U.S. government to declare its revolutionary 787 Dreamliner
safe to fly passengers.
Operating certification by the Federal Aviation
Administration will enable Boeing to make the first delivery of
its plastics-based airplane next month to Japan's All Nippon
Airways (9202.T).
FAA certification will be granted at a ceremony on the
Boeing flightline in Everett, Washington. [ID:nN1E77L1OC]
The Dreamliner, which promises to raise the bar for fuel
efficiency and passenger comfort, is nearly three years behind
its original schedule and at least several billion dollars over
budget by some outside estimates.
"It's momentous. A few years back no on thought this day
would come. We have pretty much have one step left and that's
delivery," said Alex Hamilton, managing director with
EarlyBirdCapital.
With 827 orders for the plane on the books, the Dreamliner
may be the most hotly anticipated aircraft in the history of
the storied company.
The airframe is made largely of light-weight carbon
composites that help lower fuel costs for airlines. The
composites also enable various improvements for passengers such
as more comfortable cabin air pressure and bigger windows.
Development and construction make unprecedented use of a
vast global supply chain that could slash production costs if
it works correctly.
"It will completely change the way that aircraft have been
manufactured until now," Hamilton said.
Boeing expects a production rate of ten 787s per month by
the end of 2013. Kinks in the supply chain, however, have
caused several of the embarrassing program delays.
Boeing, which competes with EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus for
commercial plane orders, has said that it would bring more of
the work on future models back in house.
--------------------------------------------------
For a graphic on the Dreamliner timeline click:
r.reuters.com/haq43s
--------------------------------------------------
It is unknown how long it could be before the 787 program
earns a profit. Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said in
June that the program faces financial headwinds, and he
declined to say when the 787 could make money.
The CEO has long insisted that while Boeing may have
stumbled since proposing the aircraft eight years ago, it has
built a plane that airlines around the world want and need for
the long term.
Boeing does not disclose how much is has invested in the
plane's development.
As Boeing celebrates FAA certification, the company
continues to grapple with program challenges.
Boeing is mired in a legal dispute with one of its top
labor unions in Washington state, where it has traditionally
built its aircraft.
The International Association of Machinists and the
National Labor Relations Board have accused Boeing of building
a nonunion 787 assembly plant in South Carolina to punish the
IAM for past strikes.
Boeing blames one of its seven program delays on a 58-day
strike in 2008 over a contract dispute, but it rejects the
notion that placement of its second assembly line was
retaliatory.
Boeing plans to assemble seven 787s a month in Everett and
three more in South Carolina.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)