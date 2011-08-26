UPDATE 3-Boeing's Dreamliner becomes commercial reality

* Boeing Dreamliner wins FAA certification
* Program nearly three years behind schedule
* Japan's ANA takes delivery of 1st plane in Sept.
By Laura Myers and Kyle Peterson
EVERETT, WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Aug 26 After years
of headaches and heartbreak, Boeing Co (BA.N) got the green
light from the U.S. government on Friday to enter its 787
Dreamliner into commercial service to fly passengers.
Randy Babbitt, Federal Aviation Administration
administrator, presented Boeing with certification declaring
the long-delayed aircraft fit for service at a ceremony under
sunny, blue skies in Everett, Washington, north of Seattle.
Boeing will make the first delivery of its plastics-based
airplane next month to Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd
(9202.T). The first Dreamliner will arrive at Tokyo's Haneda
airport on Sept. 28.
The twin-engined, wide-bodied Dreamliner, which promises to
raise the bar for fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, is
about three years behind its original schedule and at least
several billion dollars over budget by some outside estimates.
"It's momentous. A few years back, no one thought this day
would come. We pretty much have one step left and that's
delivery," said Alex Hamilton, managing director with
EarlyBirdCapital.
Boeing said "contractual delivery" of the new plane will be
on Sept. 25. The plane will depart Seattle on Sept 27. and
arrive in Tokyo on Sept. 28.
With 827 orders for the $185 million plane on the books,
the Dreamliner may be Boeing's most hotly anticipated aircraft.
And the 787 development program, which has seen stunning
changes in leadership over the years, represents one of the
thorniest chapters in the company's storied history.
"With 787, we pushed technology," said Boeing Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh at the ceremony.
Albaugh was named head of Boeing's commercial airplanes
division in September 2009, replacing Scott Carson after a
series of program delays.
"This airplane is a little late," Albaugh said. "But it's
the aircraft that changes the game."
The 787 airframe is made largely of light-weight carbon
fiber composites that help lower fuel costs 20 percent for
operators. The composites also allow various improvements for
passengers such as more comfortable cabin air pressure and
bigger windows.
Development and construction make unprecedented use of a
vast global supply chain that could slash production costs, if
it delivers correctly.
"It will completely change the way that aircraft have been
manufactured until now," Hamilton said.
Boeing expects a production rate of ten 787s per month by
the end of 2013. Kinks in the supply chain, however, have
caused several embarrassing program delays.
Boeing, which competes with EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus for
commercial plane orders, has said that it would bring more of
the work on future models back in house.
It is unknown how long it could be before the 787 program
earns a profit. Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said in
June that the program faces financial headwinds, and he
declined to say when the 787 could make money.
McNerney has long insisted that while Boeing may have
stumbled since proposing the aircraft eight years ago, it has
built a plane that airlines around the world want and need for
the long term.
Boeing does not disclose how much it has invested in the
plane's development.
As Boeing celebrates FAA certification, the company
continues to grapple with program challenges.
Boeing is mired in a legal dispute with one of its top
labor unions in Washington state, where it has traditionally
built its aircraft.
The International Association of Machinists and the
National Labor Relations Board have accused Boeing of building
a nonunion 787 assembly plant in South Carolina to punish the
IAM for past strikes.
Boeing blames one of its seven program delays on a 58-day
strike in 2008 over a contract dispute, but it rejects the
notion that placement of its second assembly line was
retaliatory.
Boeing plans to assemble seven 787s a month in Everett and
three more in South Carolina.
