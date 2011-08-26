UPDATE 1-Boeing names Conner commercial sales chief

* Conner is a former VP for commercial sales unit

* VP of sales Daley to head Germany, Africa segment

* Shares up 2.8 pct as 787 cleared for commercial service

ATLANTA, Aug 26 Boeing Co (BA.N), which got U.S. government approval to enter its 787 Dreamliner into commercial passenger service on Friday, named a new sales chief for its commercial airplanes division.

Ray Conner on Sept. 9 will become senior vice president of sales and customer support for the commercial plane segment. Conner, vice president and general manager for supply chain management and operations, will lead sales, marketing and commercial aviation services in his new job. Conner is a former vice president of sales for the commercial division.

Marlin Dailey, vice president of sales for the commercial plane division, will become president of Boeing Germany, Northern Europe/EU and Africa.

Jack Jones, vice president and general manager for Boeing South Carolina, will report to Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Albaugh. Boeing's Charleston, South Carolina plant, which opened in June, makes 787s.

The changes come as high oil prices spur airlines to place orders worth billions for fuel-saving planes, recharging the rivalry between Boeing and EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus.

Boeing scored a win this week when Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) announced an order of 100 Next-Generation 737-900ER planes valued at $8.5 billion.

But last month, AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines -- which had been an exclusive Boeing customer -- split a record order for 460 single-aisle aircraft between the rivals.

Boeing shares rose 2.8 percent to $62.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs. Editing by Robert MacMillan)