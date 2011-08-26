UPDATE 1-Boeing names Conner commercial sales chief

* Conner is a former VP for commercial sales unit
* VP of sales Daley to head Germany, Africa segment
* Shares up 2.8 pct as 787 cleared for commercial service
ATLANTA, Aug 26 Boeing Co (BA.N), which got
U.S. government approval to enter its 787 Dreamliner into
commercial passenger service on Friday, named a new sales chief
for its commercial airplanes division.
Ray Conner on Sept. 9 will become senior vice president of
sales and customer support for the commercial plane segment.
Conner, vice president and general manager for supply chain
management and operations, will lead sales, marketing and
commercial aviation services in his new job. Conner is a former
vice president of sales for the commercial division.
Marlin Dailey, vice president of sales for the commercial
plane division, will become president of Boeing Germany,
Northern Europe/EU and Africa.
Jack Jones, vice president and general manager for Boeing
South Carolina, will report to Boeing Commercial Airplanes
Chief Executive Albaugh. Boeing's Charleston, South Carolina
plant, which opened in June, makes 787s.
The changes come as high oil prices spur airlines to place
orders worth billions for fuel-saving planes, recharging the
rivalry between Boeing and EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus.
Boeing scored a win this week when Atlanta-based Delta Air
Lines (DAL.N) announced an order of 100 Next-Generation
737-900ER planes valued at $8.5 billion.
But last month, AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines --
which had been an exclusive Boeing customer -- split a record
order for 460 single-aisle aircraft between the rivals.
Boeing shares rose 2.8 percent to $62.80 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs. Editing by Robert MacMillan)