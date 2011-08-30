REFILE-UPDATE 2-Boeing plans to deliver re-engined 737 in 2017

(Refiles to fix spelling of Feldmann in last paragraph)

By Karen Jacobs and Tim Hepher

ATLANTA/PARIS, Aug 30 Boeing Co (BA.N), moving to counter a competitive offering from rival Airbus, said it will roll out a more efficient version of its best-selling 737 narrowbody with a new engine in 2017.

Boeing cited order commitments for 496 of the new planes from five airlines.

The new model will compete with the revamped A320neo family from Europe's Airbus EAD.PA, a similar model due to be equipped with fuel-saving engines and delivered in 2015.

The Boeing jet will have engines from CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co (GE.N) and France's Safran (SAF.PA). The board approved the re-engine plan, Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 737 and A320 compete in the market for jets with around 150 seats, the biggest segment of the global jetliner market and estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.

Shares of Boeing were up 1.8 percent, or $1.16, to $65.76 in morning trading.

Boeing said its new 737 was expected to have 16 percent lower fuel burn than the current offering from Airbus, 4 percent lower fuel burn than the Airbus A320neo, and lower overall operating costs.

It did not give much technical information about the revamped 737 engine in its statement. CFM said the specs of the engine to be used exclusively on the plane were still being fine-tuned with Boeing.

"The two companies are now working to define the final LEAP-1B engine configuration," CFM International said in a statement. FOLLOWS AIRBUS SUCCESS

Boeing opted for the quick-fix "re-engining" plan, shelving for now a longer-term redesign of its single-aisle 737, after Airbus racked up 1,000 orders for the re-engined A320neo. The A320neo promises 12 to 15 percent fuel savings and offers engines from Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) and CFM.

"They're seeking to hold on to an equal position in the narrowbody market with a minimal expenditure of company resources," aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group said.

Last month, Airbus grabbed the largest share of a record order in July from AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines, once an exclusive Boeing customer. As part of that deal, American signaled it intended to order 100 of the re-engined 737s. [ID:nLDE76J0T1].

Boeing, which last week got U.S. government approval to enter its carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner into commercial passenger service, cited "overwhelming demand" for the revamped 737 as high oil prices spur airlines to seek fuel-saving aircraft.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rob Stallard said most of Boeing's existing 737 fliers would likely give the revamped 737 a serious look. He added orders on par with what the A320neo has garnered were possible.

"With formal launch, Boeing can now get on and sell the 737 New Engine Family," Stallard said in a client note.

The company said Bob Feldmann, who worked in its defense division, would be general manager of the new engine 737 family.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)