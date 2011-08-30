UPDATE 4-Boeing plans to deliver re-engined 737 in 2017

* Board approves revamp of best-selling plane
* 737 MAX to compete with Airbus offering
* Boeing shares up 2.6 pct
(Adds Boeing, analyst comments)
By Karen Jacobs and Tim Hepher
ATLANTA/PARIS, Aug 30 Boeing Co (BA.N), moving
to counter a competitive offering from rival Airbus, said it
will roll out a more efficient version of its best-selling 737
narrowbody with a new engine in 2017.
Boeing cited order commitments for 496 of the new planes
from five airlines.
The new model, named the 737 MAX, will compete with the
revamped A320neo family from Europe's Airbus EAD.PA, a
similar model due to be equipped with fuel-saving engines and
delivered in 2015.
The Boeing jet will have engines from CFM International, a
joint venture between General Electric Co (GE.N) and France's
Safran (SAF.PA). The board approved the re-engine plan, Boeing
said on Tuesday.
Chicago-based Boeing said the 737 MAX is expected to have
16 percent lower fuel burn than the current offering from
Airbus, 4 percent lower fuel burn than the Airbus A320neo, and
lower overall operating costs.
"We believe very strongly that this is an airplane that's
going to allow us not to just maintain the market share that we
have but one that's going to allow us to grow the market
share," Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh
told a media briefing.
The 737 and A320 compete in the market for jets with around
150 seats, the biggest segment of the global jetliner market
and estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
Shares of Boeing were up 2.6 percent, or $1.65, to $66.25
in afternoon trading.
"We see the new engined version of the 737 as putting
Boeing back on competitive footing with Airbus in the
narrowbody market," Standard & Poor's equity analyst Richard
Tortoriello wrote.
CFM said the specifications of the engine that would be
used exclusively on the plane were still being fine-tuned with
Boeing.
"The two companies are now working to define the final
LEAP-1B engine configuration," CFM said in a statement.
CFM International's new LEAP generation of engines has a
monopoly on the 737 and competes with Geared Turbofan engines
from United Technologies (UTX.N) unit Pratt & Whitney on the
Airbus A320.
AMR'S SPLIT ORDER
High oil prices are spurring airlines to seek fuel-saving
airplanes, re-charging the market battle between Boeing and
Airbus with billions in orders at stake.
Boeing opted for the quick-fix "re-engining" plan, shelving
a longer-term redesign of the popular single-aisle 737, when
AMR Corp AMR.N unit American Airlines -- which had been an
exclusive Boeing customer -- ordered 260 Airbus aircraft in
July, including 130 A320neos.
The U.S. company sold 100 737s to AMR and won provisional
commitments for a further 100 with new engines pending the
Boeing board's decision [ID:nLDE76J0T1].
Boeing, which last week received U.S. approval to enter its
787 Dreamliner into commercial passenger service, cited
"overwhelming demand" for the 737 MAX and said it would likely
carry a price premium to the current 737 NG (Next Generation)
version. Many airlines that have committed to the new
narrowbody are outside the United States, it added.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy said the new Boeing offering
would not outperform the A320neo in the air or in the market.
"Once again, Boeing is in denial," Leahy told Reuters. "The
re-engined 737 cannot possibly match the fuel efficiency and
maintenance cost savings of the A320neo family. We'll see the
real world results in our order books."
Airbus has racked up a thousand orders for the re-engined
A320neo, which promises 12 to 15 percent fuel savings.
Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of Virginia-based Teal
Group said the availability of two engines on the A320neo could
give the European plane the edge as Boeing avoids costly
further improvements to the aircraft.
Boeing's ability to put bigger engines on the 737 is
limited by the narrow space between the wings and the ground,
meaning a costlier overhaul would have been necessary to employ
the full thrust available in the latest generation of engines.
"They're seeking to hold on to an equal position in the
narrowbody market with a minimal expenditure of company
resources," Aboulafia said.
Boeing said Bob Feldmann, who worked in its defense
division, would be general manager of the 737 MAX family.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Tim Hepher in Paris;
editing by Dave Zimmerman, John Wallace and Gunna Dickson)