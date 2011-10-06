UPDATE 2-Boeing delivers 127 commercial planes in Q3

* Figure includes 100 737s and 21 777s
* Deliveries up slightly from Q3 yr-ago
* Shares up 2.8 pct
(Adds weekly order update. Updates shares)
Oct 6 Boeing Co (BA.N) on Thursday said it
delivered 127 commercial airplanes in the third quarter
including 100 of its best-selling 737 narrowbodies and 21
widebody 777s.
The number of deliveries, which include the first 787
Dreamliner, were up slightly from the 124 reported for the
year-ago quarter.
Boeing, the world's second-largest commercial airplane
maker after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, gets paid for airplanes
at delivery. The company is due to report third-quarter
financial results on Oct. 26.
In its weekly order book update, Boeing said it took a new
order for one 777 from an unidentified customer. On Wednesday,
Boeing said Ethiopian airlines had ordered four Boeing 777
Freighters, with a list value of about $1.1 billion.
Shares of Boeing, a Dow component, were up 2.8 percent at
$61.63 at midday on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Matthew Lewis)