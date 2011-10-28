FACTBOX-Customer orders for Boeing 747-8 freighter

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Boeing Co (BA.N) aims to bolster orders
for its new 747-8 freighter although some customers appear to
be reconsidering fleet needs as cargo markets soften.
[ID:nN1E79I1SU]
The world's second-largest commercial plane maker after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus recently had to postpone the first delivery of the 747-8 to Cargolux Airlines International [CLUX.UL] by three weeks because of a contract dispute.
Now some industry sources say other 747-8 freighter customers, including Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) (0293.HK), have balked at upcoming deliveries or demanded compensation from Boeing because of delays and concerns about fuel efficiency.
Following are Boeing's customers for the 747-8 Freighter, according to Boeing's website:
Atlas Air...... 9
Cargolux Airlines.............13
Cathay Pacific Airways........10
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise....15
GECAS.......... 2
Korean Air..... 7
Nippon Cargo Airlines.........14
Volga-Dnepr Airlines.......... 5
Total......... 75 (Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.