FACTBOX-Customer orders for Boeing 747-8 freighter

Oct 28 Boeing Co ( BA.N ) aims to bolster orders for its new 747-8 freighter although some customers appear to be reconsidering fleet needs as cargo markets soften. [ID:nN1E79I1SU]

The world's second-largest commercial plane maker after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus recently had to postpone the first delivery of the 747-8 to Cargolux Airlines International [CLUX.UL] by three weeks because of a contract dispute.

Now some industry sources say other 747-8 freighter customers, including Cathay Pacific Airways ( 0293.HK ) ( 0293.HK ), have balked at upcoming deliveries or demanded compensation from Boeing because of delays and concerns about fuel efficiency.

Following are Boeing's customers for the 747-8 Freighter, according to Boeing's website:

Atlas Air...... 9

Cargolux Airlines.............13

Cathay Pacific Airways........10

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise....15

GECAS.......... 2

Korean Air..... 7

Nippon Cargo Airlines.........14

Volga-Dnepr Airlines.......... 5

Total......... 75