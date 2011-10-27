Boeing delays delivery of 747-8 Intercontinental

* Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental to be delayed to early '12
* First customer for passenger plane is unidentified VIP
Oct 27 Boeing Co (BA.N) has pushed back the
first delivery of the passenger version of its new 747-8 to the
first quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of this year.
"First delivery is now scheduled for first quarter 2012 due
to a delay in flight testing and the time required to
incorporate all flight test driven changes," Boeing said in a
regulatory filing on Wednesday along with its third-quarter
earnings results.
The first customer for the 747-8 Intercontinental is an
unidentified VIP customer. The first airline set to receive
plane is Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE), which has ordered
20.
The world's second-largest plane-maker disclosed the delay
for the 747-8 Intercontinental along with news that the next
version of its 787 Dreamliner, the 787-9, has been pushed to
early 2014 from late 2013. [ID:nN1E79O0F1]
"The slide out of the Intercontinental delivery date is not
that much of a surprise," said Alex Hamilton, managing director
of EarlyBirdCapital.
The freighter version of the 747-8 was first delivered
earlier this month, capping a development delay of about two
years. The 787, a lightweight carbon-composite widebody, was
first delivered in September after a three-year delay.
Shares of Boeing were up 2.1 percent at $67.97 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)