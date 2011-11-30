UPDATE 2-Boeing sees AMR bankruptcy as positive long-term

* AMR bankruptcy positive long term -- Boeing
* Exec says AMR may renegotiate some aircraft leases
Nov 30 American Airlines' bankruptcy
restructuring should make the carrier more profitable and able
to purchase more aircraft, the head of Boeing Co's
commercial airplane division said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a Credit Suisse aerospace and defense
conference in New York, Jim Albaugh said the bankruptcy filing
by the AMR Corp unit would give the carrier long-term
stability. But in the short term, American may ask to
restructure some aircraft leases, he said.
"Taking a long-term view, the American bankruptcy is a very
positive thing for them and a very positive thing for us,"
Albaugh said. "By going through a restructuring, they're going
to come out of it a very competitive airline."
American, the third-largest U.S. airline, suffers from
higher labor costs than its peers and filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Tuesday.
This year the carrier placed a giant split order for 460
single-aisle jets worth up to $40 billion with Boeing and its
European rival Airbus, a unit of EADS .
Bankruptcy could jeopardize parts of the order that are not
yet firm. On Tuesday, AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton called the
order "rock solid."
Yet, when asked whether AMR would be able to firm up its
Boeing order in Chapter 11, Albaugh said the answer was to be
determined.
"There are a lot of questions about the bankruptcy that we
need to understand better and probably that AMR needs to
understand better as well," Albaugh said after his speech.
Meanwhile, Airbus sales chief John Leahy told the
conference that American Airlines has been clear that it
intends to confirm its plane contracts.
Albaugh said Boeing would work hard to win business from
United Continental Holdings , the world's largest
airline, which sources have told Reuters could order as many as
150 jets.
"Both United and Continental have been great partners and
we're going to do everything we can to win that," Albaugh
said.