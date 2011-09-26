版本:
FACTBOX-Some facts about the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Sept 26 Boeing Co (BA.N) on Monday celebrated the first delivery of its long-delayed 787 Dreamliner to All Nippon Airways (9202.T). [ID:nS1E78P0UI].

The Dreamliner is about three years behind its original schedule, but the company has orders for 821 of the lightweight, carbon-composite airplanes on its books.

Boeing calls the plane a "game-changer" and a "fundamental revolution" that will change commercial air travel forever.

Here are some facts about the structure and capability of the 787 Dreamliner, according to Boeing's website.

* To make a 787, workers drill fewer than 10,000 holes into the fuselage, compared with 1 million holes drilled into the fuselage of the superjumbo 747.

* The material breakout on a 787 is 50 percent composites, 20 percent aluminum, 15 percent titanium, 10 percent steel, 5 percent other materials.

* The 787 features 70 percent U.S. content and 30 percent non-U.S. content.

* Boeing estimates a market size for the 787 and competing planes of 3,310 units over 20 years.

* The Dreamliner will fly at Mach 0.85, or about 650 miles per hour, similar to Boeing's 777 and 747.

* The 787-8 Dreamliner lists for $185.2 million; The 787-9 version lists for $218.1 million.

* The 787-8 Dreamliner will carry 210 to 250 passengers on routes of 7,650 to 8,200 nautical miles. The 787-9 Dreamliner will carry 250 to 290 passengers on routes of 8,000 to 8,500 nautical miles. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Matthew Lewis)

