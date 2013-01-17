版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 18:28 BJT

JTSB: Battery from ANA 787 flight blackened, carbonised on inside -Kyodo

TOKYO Jan 17 Japan Transport Safety Board said the battery onboard All Nippon Airways Co Ltd's Boeing 787 flight was blackened and carbonised on the inside, Kyodo News said on Thursday.

The JTSB inspector told reporters at Takamatsu Airport in western Japan, where the ANA flight made an emergency landing on Wednesday, that the battery had leaked oil and was five kg lighter than usual, Kyodo said.

