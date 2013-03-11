Boeing confident it has permanent 787 battery fix - VP

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 Boeing is confident that proposed changes to the 787 Dreamliner will provide a permanent solution to battery problems that grounded its newest jet, a senior executive said on Monday.
It has also made significant progress in pulling together a plan to launch a revamped version of its best-selling 777 wide-body jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes marketing vice-president Randy Tinseth told a conference of aviation financiers.
Based on a mixed bag of industry indicators, Boeing also sees continued strength in the aircraft market despite uncertainty over the world economy, Tinseth told the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading.
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents